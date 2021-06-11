From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on Friday, issuing a one week ultimatum to the federal government to inaugurate the board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Leader of the forum, Chief Edwin Clark, who issued the altimatum while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, emphasised that the inauguration of the board is critical in the interest of the people of the region.

Reacting to the controversy of who becomes the commission’s board chairman, the elder statesman said there was no need for the perceived power tussle, suggesting that the best man should be given the job.

“The two persons involved are from my state and are my children, but all I am interested in, is for a board to be inaugurated for the commission. This should be done within the next one week. My desire is to see the better person for the job appointed,” he said.

Clark further argued that the inauguration of a new board for the commission is critical to enable it realise its mandate of impacting positively on the lives of the people of the region.

Equally speaking on the commission’s forensic audit initiated by Dr Cairo Ojougboh to audit the commission’s past records and verify projects before payments are made, Clark expressed hope that a new board would deliver a more acceptable audit.

He noted that the forensic audit which did not go down well with fraudulent contractors and some power brokers in the state, had gulped so much money.