From: Joe Effiong, Uyo

Air commodore Idongesit Nkanga, the first and only indigenous military governor of Akwa Ibom State is dead.

Nkanga was said to have died in the early hours of Friday, the Christmas Day, in an undisclosed hospital in the state even though unconfirmed sources said he died of COVID-19 complications at one of the isolation centres in the state.

Saturday Sun learned that Nkanga, who ruled the state between 1991 and 2nd January 1992 where he built the now Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat within nine months before handing over power to the late Obong Akpan Isemin civilian administration, was sick for sometime and was isolated from friends and associates.

Neither the state government nor his family at Ikot Nya, in Nsit Ibom LGA could make a categorical statement on the death.

Amanan Nkanga, his younger brother who equally is the special adviser on political and legislative affairs to Gov Udom Emmanuel, while not denying the incident, told our Correspondent on phone to wait till government breaks the news.

When reminded that he was playing a dual role as a government and family person who could confirm or deny the rumour, Nkanga said: ‘ Please I am in a meeting. You should understand with me.’ He thereafter hung up.