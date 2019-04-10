Ben Dunno, Warri

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has urged the political class in the region, especially in River State, to put their differences behind and begin to chat a common goal that would positively enhance the living standards of the people.

Making the call in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mulade, the group noted that the period of politicking is over and its time for all hands to be on deck to ensure the needed development comes to the region.

The statement read: “PANDEF wish to advice politicians in the South South geopolitical zone, irrespective of political affiliations, to put aside their differences and work together in the interest of the peace and development of the region, now that the elections have been concluded.

“PANDEF, particularly, appeals to politicians in Rivers State not to engage in activities that would further undermine and impact negatively on the social and economic activities in the state, after the tortuous electoral process.

“The people of Rivers State deserve to live in peace, after the uncertainty caused by the needless and senseless violence before and during the March 9 governorship election in the state.”