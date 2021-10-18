According to the leaders, under the First Phase Ex-agitators Forum, Dikio’s renewed mandate would afford him the opportunity to implement his laudable programmes and policies for PAP.

The former agitators said they were particularly interested in Dikio enforcing the Train, Employ and Mentor (TEM) model, which he designed to transform beneficiaries into entrepreneurs.

A statement by Dikio’s Special Adviser on Media, Nneotaobase Egbe, at the weekend, quoted the leaders as making the remarks when they paid the PAP boss a solidarity visit in his office in Abuja.

Nature Dumale, who led the delegation, said the re- appointment is good for the Federal Government and the Niger Delta region.

“We are here to celebrate with you and also express our gratitude to Mr. President for finding you worthy to complete the reforms and pro- grammes you have set in place that will transform and cause us to become independent.

“Now, we can have more employers of labour and we can now get something more sustainable for us and become more reasonable people in the society.

“We commend Mr. President for giving you another chance to complete the TEM model that you set in motion in your first term to transform PAP delegates.

“As we have said before, that training model is guaranteed to change delegates from being stipend dependent to becoming successful entrepreneurs and employable citizens who will contribute meaningfully to the society,” he said.

Dikio reiterated his commitment to make the Niger Delta the most attractive destination in the country and called for collective efforts to achieve that.

“This second term, if I may call it that way, we have done all the talking, it is action time, by the grace of God. There is no time to waste. We will follow due process to ensure our delegates are equipped to contribute positively to the Niger Delta economy and ultimately, to the national economy,” Dikio said.