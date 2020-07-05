The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and keep adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols set by the relevant health agencies, noting that the coronavirus pandemic, warning that pandemic would hit the country hard if people paid deaf ears necessary guidelines.

Obi’s warning is coming on the heels of ease of inter-state travel ban, adding that Nigerians should not think that the pandemic was over.

The former Anambra State governor warned that any attempt to throw cautions into the winds could have undesirable implications on the country, stressing that the lift on inter-state travel ban was only a measure taken by the Federal Government to ease the hardship on the people and to keep the economy alive.

He said: “The recent lifting of inter-state travel ban is not in any way a sign that the pandemic is over. While we are hopeful that very soon, life will become normal again, we must now continue to fight while the war lasts.

“The most proven weapon against this war remains social distancing and staying indoors, for those who can. For those who cannot, do ensure that you only travel when you must. We must all continue to follow the COVID-19 safety measures laid down by WHO, CDC, NCDC and other health agencies.”