Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Three sisters have drowned in a river at Amaeze, Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The three sisters, who were between 14 and 18, had gone to farm with their parents and decided to go to a river nearby when they reportedly drowned.

Their parents became worried when they could not come back and went to the river and saw them drowned.

The state police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incidents, said the deceased had been buried.

She said after much work at the farm, the children excused themselves to get refreshed at a nearby river but when their father sensed that they had stayed to long, he sent his wife to call the children only to find out that they had all drowned in the said river.

“Mr. Okoro Aja narrated further that the three corpses were recovered and buried immediately as there is no foul play suspected.

“Following the report, the Divisional Police officer of the area led a team of police detective to the scene of the incident and immediately commenced investigation into the matter.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Awosola Awotinde, mourns and commiserates with the deceased family, the general public, especially the people of Amauzu-Amaeze Ishiagu in Ivo LGA of the state for such unfortunate incident,” she said.