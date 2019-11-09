Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

There was pandemonium this morning around the popular Zik Avenue in Awka, Anambra State, as a long tanker loaded with fuel fell into the gutter in front of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with its content spilling.

The incident which occurred at about 7 am saw residents and passersby run helter skitter for safety in case of fire outbreak as some people were busy scooping the fuel.

Eye-witnesses said the fuel tanker was on its way to discharge fuel in one of the filling stations along Zik Avenue before the unfortunate incident occurred.

Meanwhile, the area was cordoned off by security personnel while fire fighters were present to prevent any possible fire disaster.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed (SP) advised residents to stay away from the scene to avoid inferno.

He said, “A Tanker loaded with PMS just fell into a ditch along Zik Avenue Awka.

The PMS is spilling out and people are scooping the fuel. It is highly advisable you alert residents in the area through your medium to steer clear from the premises in order to prevent any disaster.

“Meanwhile, Police patrol teams have cordoned off the area and prevented people from further scooping. Fire Service department was equally contacted to be on standby in order to prevent fire incident.”