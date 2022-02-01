From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Pandemonium broke in Ikirun, headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government of Osun State on Tuesday, during the meeting of the splinter group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ‘The Osun Progressives (TOP).

It was gathered that crisis broke during the meeting held beside the local government secretariat when some suspected thugs invaded the venue of the meeting and caused mayhem.

The Secretary of the TOP, Lani Baderinwa, alleged that the Chairman of the local government, Qomardeen Okanlawon, was behind the sponsoring of the hoodlums.

He said, “we had an encounter in the morning when the DPO came and asked what we are doing. We told him it is a normal meeting we have been doing. He asked if we sought permission and we said we don’t need to take permission to hold our meeting in a private house.

“We told him that we informed the commissioner of police that we would be doing a federal constituency tour.

“I suspect that the local government chairman has made up his mind to attack us. They came to attack us but they met their match in our youths who chased them and caught one of them.”

But, the local government chairman denied the allegation saying that the hoodlums attacked him when he tried to intervene in the matter.

He said, “I was at a meeting when they called my attention that some people are fighting in front of the local government. I wanted to ask what happen when they attacked me. They injured my boys that followed me.”