Molly Kilete, Abuja

Some armed men who invaded a First Bank branch in Mpape, Abuja are right now being held hostage by the police and soldiers who are engaging them in a shootout.

The robbers were said to have arrived at the bank at about noon, and went straight to the banking hall and began looting.

It was gathered that the police team at the police divisional headquarters who were called in could not handle the situation; they called in soldiers of the Guards Brigade who rushed into the scene.

Robbery going on in Mpape Abuja First bank pic.twitter.com/Qpz8JHqmcw — GoldMyne (@GoldmyneTV) December 28, 2019

Robbery in broad daylight inside First Bank at Mpape, Abuja. 😥 See as Nigerians who should flee for fear of being caught by stray bullet, turn the spectacle to Season 3 of Money Heist. 😩 Netflix and chill got nothing on you guys. Smh. ☹️pic.twitter.com/24wRvGGKSB — Victoria's Brother 🕊️ (@theCyberNewt) December 28, 2019

A few of the robbers were said to have been captured while two more are said to be inside the bank heavily armed.

It was gathered that the robbers, about six in number, had successfully disarmed the policemen on duty at the bank.

Meanwhile, shooting is still ongoing as the soldiers are doing everything possible to ensure minimal civilian casualties in the crossfire.