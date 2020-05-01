Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

There was pandemonium in Awedele area, of Ado-Ekiti, around 10:00am on Friday, as a commercial bus (18 seater) parked in a popular filling station ( Alade Global Link) was suddenly gutted fire.

Daily Sun gathered that the bus was one of the vehicles parked overnight on the premises of the petrol station.

A source, who thanked God that the incident didn’t happen in the night, disclosed that, the fire was blazing out from underneath the vehicle, and alarm was raised which informed the attention of people around, especially market men and women from Awedele market in the area, which is a stone throw from the filling station.

The prompt intervention of good Samaritans assisted workers of the petrol station to push the burning vehicle out to the road where fire extinguishers, detergents and water were used to put out the fire.

The source of the fire could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.