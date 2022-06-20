From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday bombed the popular Izombe market in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

An eyewitness who narrated the incident to Daily Sun said the incident led to pandemonium as the traders and customers in the market scampered for safety.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to the source, the gunmen were said to have stormed the market, warning the traders of the implications of coming out on Monday for their business transaction.

Irked by their defiance, the gunmen set two vehicles ablaze in the market which caused serious pandemonium before bombing the market.

The source disclosed that everybody in the market sensing danger scampered for safety, while many attempting to escape danger got wounded in the process.

Meanwhile, in the midst of the commotion, traders in the market seeking safety got wounded while struggling for survival.

“They came and threw a local bomb inside the market, everybody started running for safety, they pour fuel on two vehicles and everywhere was in flame.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .