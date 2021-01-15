From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There was pandemonium today as unknown gunmen invaded Ogila-ama community in Opuoama Kingdom in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to community sources the gunmen stormed the community in three speed boats and began to shoot sporadically ostensibly to instil fears into the people before they proceeded to set some buildings in the community ablaze.

Pastor Lorhi-bolouikie Ogoro, a native of the Ogila-ama, community but resident in Yenagoa said people of the community living in Yenagoa have been inundated with calls over the attack and the palpable fear in the community.

According to him people in the community said before gaining access into the community, the gunmen who came in three boats, shot sporadically.

Mr Ogoro appealed to the state government to come to the community’s rescue and arrest the situation.

The spokesperson of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat who confirmed the attack disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, has despatched detectives to ascertain the situation of things.

The invasion of Ogila-ama is the most recent community coming under attack in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Peremabiri community was attacked four times in a space of one month before the state government intervened in the crisis between different factions in the community.