From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There was chaos in Sapele, Delta State, at the weekend when unidentified gunmen shot dead the commander of a vigilance group in charge of Zone 2, Mr. Lucky Victor, also known as Asikolo.

Asikolo was trailed by his assailants to the Revenue License Office along Okpe Road.

He was inside his Sienna van discussing with a friend when the gunmen, numbering about five, arrived in an unregistered Sienna and shot him at close range before zooming off.

As a result, some aggrieved members of the vigilance group allegedly started harassing motorists in town until security operatives came to restore calm.

However, shortly after the security operatives left, hoodlums took advantage of the situation and started dispossessing residents of phones and other belongings in the Olympia area, before the police came in again.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Public relations officer of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Voke Ubuara, when contacted, said they were sad over the development, adding that Asikolo was trailed and shot dead.

Voke added that, for the past seven years, criminals in the town had found it difficult to use the waterways, which were part of Asikolo’s security jurisdiction.

Voke stated that the vigilance group would partner with security operatives to fish out the killers.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, saying investigations were ongoing.