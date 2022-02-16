By Christopher Oji

There was pandemonium yesterday, at the Ajao Estate area of Lagos when a bus driver set himself ablaze to prevent officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) from seizing his vehicle.

The driver was arrested for alleged traffic offences and the traffic officers were about to take the vehicle away when the driver poured fuel on his body and set himself ablaze.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

It was gathered that while the man was burning in the fire, other drivers, conductors and other sympathisers, including street urchins started throwing pebbles and other dangerous weapons at the traffic officers, while others were trying to put out the fire on the burning man.

A witness, John Opalaudu, said there was heavy fighting between drivers and LASTMA officials which caused heavy traffic and pandemonium as motorists abandoned their vehicles, while commuters scampered for safety.

It was not confirmed whether the driver died, but Opalaudu said that he was rushed to the hospital, “but I don’t think he will survive the burns. The damage done on him was colossal.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

A driver, Wadada, said: “I don’t blame the bus driver for setting fire to himself because it was as if he had lost his job. LATSMA officials are treating us like slaves.

They arrest us at any slightest mistake. As they are chasing us like cats pursuing mouses, so also motor touts and local government officials are chasing us up and down. They extort us without mercy. How much do we make? We will buy fuel, return money to the vehicle owners and how much is left for us to share? We are appealing to the State government to wade into the matter and save us from the hands of traffic managers in Lagos.”

It was gathered that the quick intervention of policemen from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) deployed by it’s Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, saved the situation, as they were able to rescue some LASTMA officials from the hands of drivers who were assaulting them.

A senior police officer told Daily Sun that normalcy has returned to the area as commercial activities have commenced.

However, two patrol vehicles from RRS were still stationed at the scene, while another vehicle from Ajao Estate division was patrolling the area.