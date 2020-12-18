From Fred Itua, Abuja

There was pandemonium at the premises of the National Assembly, yesterday, as a group of physically challenged persons from Niger Delta stormed the complex to protest what they described as neglect by their lawmakers.

The protesters, numbering over 50, forced their way into the Assembly complex in spite of resistance by security officials at the gate.

During the confrontation, a National Assembly internal security officer was injured by the group when he attempted to disperse them.

The disabled persons made their way to the entrance of the main lobby of the Assembly, where policemen opened teargas on them.

Angered by the police action, the protesters took off their clothes and attacked a sergeant-at-arms with their crutches.

A leader of the protesters, Rawlings Etim, said they were demonstrating because representatives of the Senate and the House of Representatives who promised to meet with them, failed to do so.

Etim, who said he came to Abuja from Rivers State, said they are only demanding what is theirs, adding that they have been marginalised.

He said: “We are representative of the Niger Delta. We came here to demand what is ours because, in everything, we have been marginalised – even jobs, we don’t have. We were here when the Disability Bill was passed into law but since we gave these people our proposal they have not listened to us.

“Presently, what is causing this confusion is that our delegates came yesterday and they had a good dialogue with the Senate and the House and they were told they would be provided with a Hilux to pick only the executive to come meet with them for a dialogue. We have waited, but to no avail. This is why we are here.”

Group spokesperson, Amos Etim, said they arrived at the Assembly from various states of Niger Delta to demand their rights from their lawmakers.

According to him, they were being denied their rights in spite of their attainment of some levels of educational qualifications. He said the attack on the security official was hinged on his directive to the security personnel to disperse them with canister.

“We, however, regret this, as it could have been prevented, if we were allowed to state our grievances,” he said.

Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Abdullahi Sabi, said there was a mix-up with the time. He said lawmakers will meet with them and address their concerns.

“We are here on behalf of the Senate. Yesterday (Wednesday), we were supposed to see you but there was a mistake in the timing. It is not that we did not plan to see you,” he said.

He called for a nomination of a five-man team from the protesters to meet with the leadership of National Assembly.

Abdullahi assured them that their demands would be accommodated speedily.