There was pandemonium, yesterday morning, at the Ilewe Command, Ipaja area of Lagos, after a police stabbed to death a tricycle rider, popularly known as Keke.

The killing triggered a serious fight between keke riders and the police after which two other people, including a 16-year-old boy, were feared killed during the exchange of gunshots between the police and keke riders.

The keke riders, who ex- changed gunfire with the police, also chased the patrol team, throwing stones and other dangerous weapons at the police and took over the road in protest over the kill- ing of their colleague.

The policemen, who fired gunshots to scare away the riders, also called for reinforcement from other police formations who came to their rescue.

A witness, who is also a keke rider, told Daily Sun that the unfortunate incident occurred in the morning.

“Our member, CK, was conveying passengers when he was stopped by police officers, who demanded N100 bribe, but he told them that he had just resumed work and promised to give them money when he returned from his first trip. But one of the officers picked up quarrels with him and, in the process, stabbed CK on his chest with a jack knife and died a few minutes later.

“It was after the killing that some of our members wanted to avenge his death, but the police took to their heels as they fired gunshots in the air. We are tired of Police extortion . The police will extort us in the morning, afternoon, evening and night. After the police, we will settle Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LATSMA), Road Safety, Vehicle Inspection Officers and motor touts. The government should come to our aid.”