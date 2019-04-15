WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

There was pandemonium in Iyemero Ekiti, in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State in the early hours of Monday when suspected herders unleashed mayhem in the area.

Two people allegedly lost their lives while three other persons were seriously injured during an attack with many displaced from their residences by the assailants.

An eyewitness said one of the dead was Mr Danjuma Ali, a farmer while the identity of the second person, whose body has been deposited in the morgue of the General hospital, Ikole Ekiti is still sketchy.

Those undergoing treatment at the emergency section of the Federal Teaching Hospital (FETHI), Ido Ekiti include Mrs Jennifer Akoko , Mr Joseph Achebe and one other victim.

The source said: “It has happened again today; it has been a recurrent killing. Some herders called Bororo stormed the farmstead and shot those innocent people.

“They came around 1 am and were there till dawn. Our farmers are all afraid to go their farmsteads.

They all rushed to the palace of Oba Ebenezer Agboola Ogungbemi, the Olu of Iyemero Ekiti to take refuge.

“We are mourning today at Iyemero; we are not happy about this incident and the government must do something about it,” the source said.

The Olu of Iyemero , Oba Ogungbemi and Olu-in-Council, restated their calls for the establishment of a police station in the town to curb the activities of the vampires.

The monarch, who spoke through the palace spokesman, Chief Ariyo Abejide, said there was an urgent need for the teeming population of farmers in the farmstead to be protected and secured by the security agencies from another imminent attack by the marauders.

“These Fulani herders stormed the community through the border of Iyemero at Eruku in Kwara State. This makes Iyemero a porous exit and entrant; this portends danger and insecurity for the community, Ikole local government and the state in general.”