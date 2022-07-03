From Molly Kilete, abuja

There was pandemonium at the Archangel Raphael Catholic Church, Garki, when a man stormed the church in a suspicious attire.

The suspect, said to be in his twenties drove into the church premises located at the Garki police barracks in a commando style and refused to stop when he was flagged down.

Witnesses said he was driving a Peugeot car with registration number Abuja BWR 417 HF

Suspecting danger, some of the worshippers who were still in the premises, rushed to the venue of the men’s fellowship inside the church and alerted them .

They quickly mobilized overpowered the suspect, arrested him and conducted a search on the vehicle.

During interrogation, the suspect told the police officers that he was from Abia, and when they asked him what part of Abia, he changed he denied coming from Abia and said he was actually from Ethiopia.

It was gathered that while they continue to probe his mission to the church, he threatened to call the Inspector General of Police.

Daily Sun, gathered that the suspect has been taken into custody for further investigation even as it was gathered that some incriminating items were found in the bag he was carrying while the vehicle was filled with hard drugs and other substances.

The incident brought panic to members of the church especially when it has not been long that a Catholic Church in Owo, was attacked and over forty parishioners killed and several others injured.

Reacting to the incident, the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command confirmed the arrest of the suspect and urged the public to go about their lawful duties without fear or apprehension.

FCT police command public relations officer Josephine Adeh, in a statement, said “A middle-aged man was accosted by some of the worshipers after the mass, while the men’s fellowship was holding a meeting. The main object of suspicion was his dressing and the manner in which he drove in. Preliminary investigation however shows he had just returned to the country and had come into the barracks to seek an old friend whose address he cannot clearly remember. The church was not attacked, no arm or prohibited item was recovered in his possession except for a face cap customized “Police “ which is neither an approved kit nor an accouterment in the Police dress order. He was also wearing a faded suspected US Army Fashion type camouflage trouser.