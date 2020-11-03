Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Pandemonium broke out at Ibusa in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State where a middle age man suspected to be a Yahoo boy crushed a bus driver with his exotic car.

The suspected Yahoo boy simply identified as Bowi, was said to have trailed the victim from Asaba, the state capital.

It was learnt that the bus driver allegedly brushed the exotic car while taking off from the garage along the road where he had picked passengers.

It was learnt that the driver who is not an indigene of Ibusa but resides in the community, alighted from his bus and pleaded with Bowi, for pardon.

But the suspect pounced on the driver, attacking with bare hands before sympathizers waded in to ostensibly resolve the matter for both parties to go their separate ways.

Unsatisfied with the way the issue was resolved, Bowi trailed the bus driver to Ibusa, his last bus stop.

On discovering that the suspected yahoo boy was on his trail, the bus driver close to the Ibusa market along the road, knelt down on the road to plead for further forgiveness.

Miffed by the pleading from the bus driver for scratching his car, the suspected Yahoo boy from Ibusa, quickly entered his car and rammed over the bus driver crushing him to death on the spot.

It was learnt that the family of the deceased later evacuated the remains to the family compound of the suspected Yahoo boy.

Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya said the suspected Yahoo boy has been arrested.