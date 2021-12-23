From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

There was pandemonium at the ever busy UNIZIK Junction in Awka, Anambra State capital following a tanker explosion that rocked the area on Thursday.

The tanker laden with liquid substances suspected to be Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as fuel exploded while discharging its content at Mobil Filling Station along the Awka – Onitsha Expressway.

It was not exactly clear what caused the inferno which erupted around 1pm but the the men of the Anambra State Fire Service were able to extinguish it within a record time.

The fire consumed a car parked by the side of the fuel station, two motorcycles and an overhead water tank.

A side of the administrative building of the fuel station was razed even as two generators belonging to it were equally torched. To the glory of God, no life was lost.

The Director/Fire Chief of the fire service, Dr Martin Agbili, an engineer, told Daily Sun that there was no casualty in the inferno.

“From the discussions and what we gathered from the scene, the tanker was being discharged of petroleum product which we suspected to be PMS and that was during the intensity of the sun.

“There was every tendency that something like that might have happened; and from there fire emanated”, he explained.