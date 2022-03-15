By Christopher Oji

There was pandemonium at the Lekki -Epe Expressway by Eleganza, Lagos over an accident involving a motorcycle and a tipper truck.

The truck crushed a commercial motorcycle rider(Okada rider) and his passenger to death

Another vehicle was said to have hit the Okada rider and a tipper ran over the motorcycle and it’s occupants; the rider and a passenger.

The Okada rider was said to be violating traffic laws by taking one way when the accident occurred.

It was gathered that other Okada riders who did not care whether their colleague was wrong or right took to the street and started attacking motorists and ended up setting the tiper ablaze.

A witness, John Maduka, told our Correspondent that the the Okada rider was at fault by taking one way,” but other Okada riders did not care who was right or wrong as they felt that they are always right and untouchable. They see themselves as the kings of the road. Immediately the tiper crushed their colleague and his passenger, they started attacking motorists ,set the tiper ablaze while they barricaded the road and set bornfire on the road.

” Motorists avoided the road while passengers were stranded. In fact, many people were injured when they scamper for safety . If not for the quick intervention of the police, the Okada riders we’re ready to continue their harassment of motorists and passersby who they prevented from walking freely. The government should do something urgent about Okada riders who are now in-charge of the roads.

A senior police officer who spoke to our Correspondent on the condition of ananymity said :” The police have dislodged miscreants who set bonfire on Lekki – Epe Expressway.The motorcycle, riding against the traffic was said to have been hit by a speeding vehicle before the rider and the passenger were crushed by a tipper.Other motorcyclists who witnessed the accident set the tipper ablaze and bonfire on the road.We have made significant arrests with many bikes impounded while the road has been cleared.The area is calm now and Policemen are controlling the traffic inward and outward Ajah.

As at the time of filling this report, Policemen from Ajah, Commander, Rapid Response Squad, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, Chairman, Lagos Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye;their teams and Divisional Police Officers of stations around the area were on the ground maintaining peace and order.

CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi was leading other officers to be controlling traffic and removing tires used to set bornfire and to barricade the roads.