From Molly Kilete, and Fred Itua, Abuja

There was pandemonium in Abuja when a member of local vigilante was set ablaze by an angry mob which was said to have been mobilised by a Muslim cleric at Tippa garage located at the Federal Housing Estate in Lugbe Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Trouble started for the deceased, Ahmad Usman, 30, after he got into an argument with the cleric (names withheld), who mobilised the mob numbering over 200, and set him ablaze.

An eyewitness said: “Despite pleas from some people in the area, the irate Muslim youths, went ahead and killed him, after which his body was burnt beyond recognition.”

It was gathered that the incident which caused pandemonium in the area, saw residents running for their lives, and business outfits closed for fear of been attacked by the mob.

The incident attracted the police to the scene shortly afterwards. But the victim could not be saved as he was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital where the police took him.

Confirming the incident, the FCT Police Command Public Relations officer, Josephine Adeh, said normalcy had since been restored, while continuing monitoring and surveillance of the area.

Adeh, in a statement said: “Today 4th of June, 2022, at about 13:00hrs, one Ahmad Usman, a-30 year-old local vigilante around Tippa garage at Federal Housing Estate in Lugbe Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) got into an argument with a cleric (Malam) whose name is yet unknown from the same area. The heated argument degenerated into an outbreak of violence that led to the murder and setting ablaze of Ahmad Usman by the enraged mob mobilised by the clergy numbering about 200.

“Upon the receipt of this information, a quick intervention team comprising of the Surveillance and Ambush team of the Command attached to the Gwagwalada Divisional Police Headquarters was drafted to the scene where the enflamed victim was rescued suffering severe degrees of burn, and taken immediately to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a doctor on call.

“Normalcy has since been restored to the situation, while monitoring and surveillance of the area continues.

“Residents are, therefore, urged to go about their lawful duties without fear or apprehension of any kind from any quarters as discrete investigation continues to unravel facts surrounding the ugly incident, and to effect the arrest of the perpetrators therein.”

