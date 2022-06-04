From Molly Kilete, Abuja

There was pandemonium in Abuja when a local vigilante member was set ablaze by an angry mob said to have been mobilised by a Muslim cleric at Tippa garage, located at the Federal Housing Estate in Lugbe Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Trouble was said to have started for the deceased vigilante, Ahmad Usman, 30, after he got into an argument with the cleric [name withheld], who is said to have rallied the mob numbering over 200 to lynch the victim.

The incident, which caused pandemonium in the area, saw residents running for their lives, with business establishments closing for fear of been attacked by the mob.

Although no one could confirm the cause of the attack on the deceased, it has been reported that their argument may not be unconnected to alleged blasphemy supposedly committed by the deceased.

The police, responding to the scene shortly after it occurred, could not save the life of the victim as he was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital he was taken to by first responders.

Confirming the incident, FCT Police Command spokeswoman Josephine Adeh said normalcy has since been restored in the area while the police has embarked on monitoring and surveillance of the area.

Adeh’s statement read:

“Today 4th of June 2022 at about 13:00hrs, one Ahmad Usman a 30-years-old member of the local vigilante around Tippa garage at Federal Housing Estate in Lugbe Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) got into an argument with a Cleric (Malam) whose name is yet unknown from the same area. The heated argument degenerated into an outbreak of violence that led to the murder and setting ablaze of Ahmad Usman by the enraged mob mobilized by the clergy numbering about Two hundred (200).

“Upon the receipt of this information, a quick intervention team comprising of The Surveillance and Ambush team of the Command attached to the Gwagwalada Divisional Police Headquarters was drafted to the scene where the enflamed victim was rescued suffering severe degrees of burn and taken immediately to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a doctor on call.

“Normalcy has since been restored to the situation, while monitoring and surveillance of the area continues. Residents are therefore urged to go about their lawful duties without fear or apprehension of any kind from any quarters as discrete investigation continues to unravel facts surrounding the ugly incident and to effect the arrest of the perpetrators therein.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, psc, while warning against the indiscriminate act of self-help in obtaining justice known as Jungle justice, stated that adequate sanctions will be meted on subscribers of this crude and dastardly act.

“Additionally, members of the public are urged to remain vigilant, eschew every form of disorderliness, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”

