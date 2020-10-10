Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Pandemonium broke out in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Saturday as gun-wielding men invaded a polling unit, shooting sporadically to disperse the voting process.

The incident occurred at unit 04, ward 04, Ijomu /Obanla, in Akure South Local Government Area.

A young man who identified as Gboyega was shot in the process and was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Prospective voters, media men, election observers and INEC officials scampered for safety, as the hoodlums continued shooting for several minutes.

Operatives of the Federal Road Safety CORPS (FRSC) and other security personnel who were at Ijomu Junction also ran for safety.

It was gathered that men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), later brought the situation under control.

An eye witness who gave his name as Tope, claimed that the thugs are members of one of the three main political parties contesting the election.

He said “They came here in there vehicle with guns, and started shooting as soon as they came out. One of them went straight to the boy [Gboyega], and shot him at close range.

“The hoodlums are here with us, we know them and the people who sent them. One of them was among those who shot people on the street last week.

“The disturbing side of it is that the security men came, saw them with their guns, l yet allowed them to go. In fact, they escorted them out,” he added.