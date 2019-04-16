Wole Balogun Ado Ekiti

There was pandemonium in Iyemero Ekiti, in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, in the early hours of yesterday, when suspected herders attacked the community.

It was gathered that two allegedly died while three other persons were seriously injured during the attack, with many displaced from their residences by the assailants.

Eyewitnesses identified one of the dead as Mr. Danjuma Ali, a farmer, while the identity of the second person, whose remains had been deposited in the morgue of the Ikole Ekiti General Hospital, is still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

Those undergoing medicare at the emergency section of the Federal Teaching Hospital (FETHI), Ido Ekiti, include Mrs. Jennifer Akoko, Mr. Joseph Achebe and one other victim.

“It has happened again, today; it has been a recurrent killing. Some herders called Bororo stormed the farmstead and shot innocent people.

“They came at about 1:00a.m and were there till dawn. Our farmers are now afraid to go to their farmsteads.

“They all rushed to the palace of Oba Ebenezer Agboola Ogungbemi, the Olu of Iyemero Ekiti to take refuge.

“We are mourning today at Iyemero and we are not happy about the incident; the government must do something about it,” a source said.

Meanwhile, Oba Ogungbemi and Olu-in-Council have restated their calls for establishment of a police station in the town to curb the attacks.

The monarch, who spoke through the palace spokesman, Ariyo Abejide, said there was urgent need for the farmers in the farmstead to be protected and secured by the security agencies from another seemingly and imminent attacks from the marauders.

“These herders stormed the community through the border of Iyemero at Eruku in Kwara State. This makes Iyemero a porous exit and entrant, which portend dangers and insecurity to the community, Ikole local government and the state in general,” he said.

Oba Ogungbemi urged the residents to be peaceful and called for immediate intervention of the state government.

Also, head of security and community vigilance group, Jimoh Eshikin, called on the state government to empower the village hunters to assist the security agents in effective security surveillance and patrol.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Caleb Ikechukwu, said he had not been briefed about the matter.