From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Pandemonium broke in Ile-Ife as some youths protested against the alleged killing of a suspected ritualist by the police in Osun State.

The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, had explained that three suspects were arrested on 7th April with human hearts and one of them died during the investigation.

It was gathered that some youths had on Friday stormed the residence of one of the policemen that arrested the suspects and destroyed his property.

Findings showed that one of the protesters was allegedly killed on Saturday morning which resulted in violence during the protest.

The suspects arrested with human hearts are Olufemi Oriyomi (21), Olayade Kehinde (25) and Raimi Sheriff (21).

According to the police, “while the discreet investigation is still ongoing, one of the suspects named Olufemi Oriyomi fell sick and was taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, he died while on admission and the corpse has been deposited at the state hospital for autopsy.

The police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said no police kill anybody, saying the true position is that suspected ritualists were arrested and one of them fell sick, and subsequently died in the hospital.

