Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

There was pandemonium in Lokoja the Kogi State capital on Tuesday as government officials collecting of tolls from drivers pounced on a J5 bus driver and beat him severely until he died.

The pandemonium that broke out after the killing caused serious traffic gridlock along Abuja-Lokoja highway as motorists were stranded for over seven hours on the road.

An eye witness told our correspondent that the produce officials pounced on the driver for not bringing out the ₦500 toll on time.

The account said the officials who were said to be dead drunk, were said to have continued the beating until the driver collapsed and gave up the ghost even as one of the officials was said to have brought out a jerk knife and stabbed the already lifeless body.

This was said to have angered other drivers especially the trailer drivers who use their vehicles to block the Highway insisting they will not leave until they saw the governor.

When contacted, the Kogi State police command while confirming the incident said that officers have been dispatched to restore law and order to the area.

The police public relations officer, William Aya told our correspondent on phone Tuesday that a J5 bus driver was stopped by the produce officials was asked to pay the statutory N500. But along the line, they had issues which led to an altercation and in the process,the driver was stabbed and he died on the spot.

This he said infuriated other commercial drivers who blocked the highway, causing traffic gridlock.

He said that the state commissioner of police, Ede Ayuba mediated with the produce officials and the aggrieved drivers and the family of the victim and later brought calm

He also disclosed that the victim has been buried by the family

According to him some of those involved in the incident have been arrested while the area has been cleared and normal free flow of traffic has resumed.