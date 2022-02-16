From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

There was pandemonium at the Rice Mill area of Makurdi the Benue State capital on Wednesday after crisis over a fish pond left two persons critically injured and houses burnt.

The development had also made the traditional ruler in the community to run for his dear live after his house was also torched by the rampaging youths.

Our correspondent gathered that the violent clash between Tiv and Jukun youths happened at a riverside beside rice mill around New Bridge area of Wurukum.

Information at the time of this report were still sketchy but our correspondent gathered that the cause of the crisis was connected to the ownership of the said fish pond which both the Tiv and the Jukun were laying claim to.

Contacted, Council Chairman of Makurdi local government, Anthony Dyegeh confirmed the report in a telephone chat with our Correspondent on Wednesday evening adding that he was already working with security agencies, traditional institution from both sides as well as youths and other stakeholders to bring the crisis under control.

“The problem is because of the small River beside Rice Mill down the New Bridge at Wurukum. That River that separates itself from the main river. You know it’s a fish pond and every year people fish from there and get a lot of money.

“So, it is the cause of the crisis today. But no life was lost. Two persons were injured. Of the two persons that were injured, the mother of one of them is even from the Tiv side.

“Some houses were also burnt. The traditional ruler’s house was also (broken down) torched. That is the situation. But we’re are here with men of the Nigerian Army, police, Civil Defense and other security agencies.

“We have called for a meeting between the two communities. We are waiting for the traditional ruler from the Tiv side who ran to an undisclosed location after his house was torched.

“So, we are waiting for him to come so that we can discuss and bring back peace in the area. The situation is calm in the area right now. As I speak with you we are deliberating. The Chief from the Jukun side, Chief Nuhu is also here and we are waiting for the Chief from the Tiv side to come so that we can discuss with the youths.

“We have asked each side to bring five youths each so that we can discuss with them after here, we will ask them to continue with the peace while we schedule for a.meetkng whereby traditional rulers and stakeholders of the Tiv and Jukun in Makurdi will seat together and then discuss to see how they can continue to relate harmoniously again,” Dyegeh said.

When contacted, the State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Catherine Anene who confirmed the incident said she was still gathering facts from officers who were on ground and would would make such facts available at the appropriate time.

“There will be response soon please. I’m gathering facts from officers on ground,” the PPRO said in a short WhatsApp message to journalists.