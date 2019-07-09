Fred Itua, Abuja

There is pandemonium at Nigeria’s National Assembly as a protesting supporter of detained Shiite leader Ibrahim Yaqoub El Zakzaky reportedly shot a policeman attached to the parliament.

The unnamed policeman, who is currently in a critical condition at the National Assembly clinic, was reportedly shot with a gun snatched from a military personnel by the protester.

Vehicles and other valuables have already been destroyed.

As at the time of filing in this report, the tense situation was yet to be brought under control.