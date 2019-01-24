Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Suspected armed robbers on Thursday attacked a new-generation bank in Osun and reportedly killed some persons.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident took place at a commercial bank at Oke Ejigbo area in Ila-Orangun, Ila Local Government Area of the state at 5.00 pm.

Report said that while the robbery was ongoing, security personnel were deployed to the scene.

It was gathered that casualties were recorded, as one policeman and two civilians were reportedly killed.

It was also learnt that the robbers numbering about 15 were said to have carted away unspecified amount of money during the raid which was said to have lasted for about two and a half hours.

An eyewitness who preferred anonymity disclosed that the robbers announced their arrival with gun shots which sent residents scampering for safety.

The bandits reportedly shattered the bank’s security door with dynamites before gaining access into the banking hall.

The heavy shooting by the robbers paralysed transportation, economic and social activities within the town.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Osun State police command, Mrs Foladade Odoro, who confirmed the incident, said that the men and officers of the police force were still carrying out operations at the scene and had not returned nor given any feedback as at the time of filing this report.