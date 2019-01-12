Pandemonium in Owerri as Uche Nwosu, Uzodinma supporters clash

George Onyejiuwa

The South East APC women/youths rally which held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, on Saturday was marred by crisis as supporters of Sen. Hope Uzodinma and Mr. Uche Nwosu reportedly clashed.

Scores of people were injured during the encounter between the supporters of Uche Nwosu who are mainly from Ohaji Egbema area and the supporters of Sen. Hope Uzodinma.

Our correspondent gathered that but for the quick intervention of security agencies, the altercation between the two groups could have turned bloody.

This was coming as Governor Rochas Okorocha dismissed Sen. Uzodinma as the authentic candidate of the APC, saying that Uche Nwosu is.

The governor, however, said that both his son in-law’s party, the AA and APC were working in tandem to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari won the election in Imo State, stating that they were not really working against each other but engaging in realistic alliance.