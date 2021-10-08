The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a report some days ago which exposed the secret offshore accounts of 35 world leaders. According to the report, those involved include current and former presidents, prime ministers, heads of state, celebrities and business leaders. The Pandora Papers contain 11.9 million leaked documents from 14 financial services companies across the world. In the words of the ICIJ, the leak is “their most expansive expose of financial secrecy yet.” It is said to contain documents, images, emails and spreadsheets from 14 financial service companies from Panama, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.

Those named in the report include ex-British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Jordan’s King Abdullah 11 bin Al-Hussein, Chilean President Sebastine, Pinera, Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyetta, Montennegrin President, Milo Dukanovic, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, Qatari Emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, UAE Prime Minister and Dubai ruler, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Gabonese President, Ali Bongo Ondimba and others. These leaders and others have reportedly used offshore tax heavens to conceal their assets said to worth millions of dollars. Despite the mind-boggling revelations about the hidden investments and assets, most of the world leaders have denied any wrongdoing. In other words, they have the right to invest their monies anywhere they like. At the same time, the credibility and veracity of the Pandora leak is being questioned by those concerned? For instance, both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Jordan’s King Abdullah 11 bin Al-Hussein have stated that they did nothing wrong. Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov even questioned the reliability of the ‘unsubstantiated’ information, which listed the hidden wealth linked to President Putin and members of his inner circle.

According to him, “For now it is just not clear what this information is and what it is about.” He further declared, “We didn’t see any hidden wealth of Putin’s inner circle there.” In the same vein, the Jordan royal palace was quoted as saying that it was neither unusual nor improper that King Abdullah owned property abroad.

While there is nothing wrong with reporting such sensational financial leaks, which may be fact or fiction at times, it is not professional for a media organization to act as a prosecutor and a judge on such matters. This is where I think Premium Times got it all wrong in the report concerning the former Anambra State governor and Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Mr. Peter Obi and his alleged involvement in offshore investments. It is sad that the online paper put personal biases and opinions on the report instead of reporting it the way it is. The embellishments were unnecessary.

There is no doubt that Premium Times acted like a prosecutor and a judge in its story of October 4, 2021 captioned “Pandora Papers: Inside Peter Obi’s secret businesses—how he broke the law.” It further asserts in the same story that “Peter Obi serially violated the law by failing to declare to the Code of Conduct Bureau the companies and assets he tucked away in secret havens.”

The online medium went ahead to say that “In speeches and in printed literature, Mr. Obi is never shy, reeling out his numerous business affiliations and accomplishments.” And finally, the paper went overboard with its claim, “But beyond the façade of priggish speeches and appearances, an investigation by Premium Times has now shown that Mr. Obi is not entirely transparent in his affairs as he likes Nigerians to believe.”

It is curious how the medium reached the conclusions it made on the matter when Obi has not been tried and convicted of any infractions by any court in the country. While the assets and investments of some of the leaders mentioned in the Pandora leaks were made public, it remains a puzzle that Premium Times did not reveal the assets, shares or property Obi invested in save haven as alleged. The ominous silence of the medium on this aspect of the report is not tidy. Assuming he invested in such assets, did he do that with his private money or public money? Did he use Anambra State money to do so or the money of any organization or institution associated with him?

These are some of the posers which Premium Times should endeavour to provide urgent answers. Nigerians are eager to know more about the save haven investments and deals of Obi and other Nigerians. Before Obi went into politics, he was an established businessman and on the board of many companies. His antecedents as a private businessman are not hidden. In government, Obi distinguished himself with transparency in governance and led by personal example in terms of prudent management of the resources of Anambra State. He gave the state his best and he was adjudged one of the best governors of that era to which he received many awards and accolades. After eight years of meritorious service to Anambra State, he redefined politics and governance in the state with people-centered approach to governance which is a rare commodity in this part of the world. Both in and out of office, Obi has remained a moral beacon and a reference point in good governance. Nothing can distort such a sterling record.

In Nigeria, the business of some people or group is to pull someone down by all means possible, whether fair of foul. Now that we are fast approaching the 2023 election season, nobody knows how much of the Premium Times report is based on fact, fiction or politics? The publication by Premium Times, which is in bad taste, is nothing but mischief carried too far. With Obi’s rising profile, there are some people who will be hell bent to distract him for a while. My candid advice to such people is to leave Peter Obi alone and look elsewhere. Those trying to taint Obi’s integrity with this report will fail because it lacks substance. Its conclusions are unfounded and guilty of over-generalization.

Perhaps, there are some vested interests who would like to damage his reputation and truncate his political ambition. As we approach the 2023 election cycle, it would be better if members of the fourth estate of the realm deal with issues and avoid undue sensationalism and attack on individuals either to settle old scores or impugn their integrity. Convicting individuals on the pages of newspaper or through the online medium as Premium Times has done with Pandora papers leaks will not advance media practice in the country. The media should desist from such sensationalism and unwarranted attack on individuals.

