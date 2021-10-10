From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has denied the alleged link with the purchase of property in London, United Kingdom.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, and made available to newsmen yesterday, Oyetola described the report as “unfounded and untrue.”

The governor also denied the alleged link with one Mr Kolawole Aluko, the alleged owner of the London property, saying he has no relationship or link with him, let alone going into a business dealings or transactions with him.

He explained that he resigned from Aranda Overseas Corporation, the company that was purportedly used to buy the said property in 2011 upon his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the then Osun Governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

Oyetola who insisted that he had not broken any law of the land, added that he also resigned his directorship of Global Investments Offshore Limited upon his appointment in 2011.

He appreciated family, friends, and associates who have shown concern through phone calls, visits, and text messages over the development, assuring them that there is nothing to worry about on the matter.

