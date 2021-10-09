From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has denied reports of his alleged link to the purchase of a UK property in London.

Governor Oyetola, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, and made available to the media on Saturday, described the report as ‘unfounded and untrue’.

The governor also denied the alleged link with one Mr Kolawole Aluko, the alleged owner of the London property, saying he has no relationship or link with him, let alone going into a business dealing or transaction with him.

He explained that he resigned from Aranda Overseas Corporation, the company that was purportedly used to buy the said property in 2011 upon his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the then Osun Governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

Governor Oyetola who insisted that he had not broken any law of the land, added that he also resigned his Directorship of Global Investments Offshore Limited upon his appointment in 2011.

He appreciated family, friends, and associates who have shown concern through phone calls, visits, and text messages over the development, assuring them that there is nothing to worry about on the matter.

‘We have seen reports in some online media platforms concerning the PANDORA PAPERS’ allegations. This is, therefore, to set the record straight,’ he said.

‘Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State, resigned his directorship of Aranda Overseas Corporation in 2011 when he took up the political appointment. He also surrendered his shareholding of the same company.

‘Since 2011 till date, he has had no association, dealings, and business transactions with the said company, as he is neither a director nor shareholder of the said company.

‘He, therefore, could not have acquired the said property in 2017 either directly or through the said company as being alleged.

‘Oyetola has no relationship or link with the alleged owner of the property, Mr Kolawole Aluko, let alone go into a business dealing or transaction with him.

‘He also complied fully with the law of the land by exiting Global Investments Offshore Limited, as a Director in 2011, upon his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the immediate past governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola.

‘While we appreciate family members, friends, associates, and well-wishers for their show of concern over the development, we assure them that there is nothing to worry about. Mr Oyetola has always shown that he is a man who knows and respects the law in his corporate and political endeavours.

‘God that has brought us endeavours never forsakes us,’ the statement.

