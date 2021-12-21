The Judicial Commission of Enquiry set up by the Niger State Government to investigate the killing of worshippers and abduction of people in Maza Kuka and Kulho in Mashegu Local Government has commenced public hearing.

Chairman of the Commission, Justice Ahmed Danladi, said the commission would restrict its assignment to the terms of reference as prescribed by the government, adding that the commission was not set up to investigate issues of banditry.

He noted, yesterday, that the commission is a fact-finding one, adding that anyone invited for hearing is not on trial for having committed any offence until proven otherwise.

“We will listen to all witnesses and take necessary evidence; nobody is a suspect yet, we are to hear from everybody to get facts to know the truth and transform it into recommendation to the state government.

“We will strive hard and be just in our hearing, all sides will be heard fairly in the interest of justice to the complainants, accused and the society,” he said.

Danladi described members of the commission as “people of integrity, who are versatile in their areas of profession and solicited the support of stakeholders in carrying out the assignment.

Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, said the government is committed to giving necessary support and the enabling environment for the commission to carry out its functions.

“This is the beginning of the process to give victims justice and address issues of unwanted killings in Maza Kuka, Kulho, Adogon-Malam and environs.

Matane noted that the state government is poised to ensure that issues are unraveled and appealed to members of the communities to come up with suggestions to contain insecurity and avert future occurrence.

He described members of the commission as people with pedigrees and capabilities to handle the task given to them, adding that the government has no doubt about their abilities.

Lead Counsel to the Commission, Umaru Halilu, said that adequate agreements had been made to protect witnesses who would give evidence to the commission and assured members of communities of their commitment.

No fewer than 17 worshippers were killed by gunmen who attacked Maza Kuka and Kulho while they were observing prayers in the Mosques on October 25.