Romanus Okoye

Lagos State judicial panel on restitution for victims of SARS, related abuses and other Matters, yesterday dismissed a petition seeking the enforcement of a N300 million judgement against the police and Badagry Local Government Area.

In striking out the case, the chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi, said that the petitioner’s action by bringing a matter, part of which is still pending at Court of Appeal, was an abuse of court process. She therefore dismissed the matter for lacking merit.

It was noted that the petitioner got N300 million judgment from Federal High Court Lagos, which was appealed. While upholding the judgment of the lower court, the sum was, however, reduced to N30million.

In her ruling yesterday, Justice Okuwobi said that coming to the panel to ask for enforcement of N300 million while a court of record had reduced the sum to N30 million was “gross abuse of court process as the panel has no power to review a matter already decided by Court of Appeal.”