From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention Screening Appeal Sub-Committee, yesterday, commenced hearing on petitions filed against national secretary aspirant, Samuel Anyanwu and deputy national chairmanship aspirant, Taofeek Arapaja.

The panel, headed by former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, is also to hear petitions against Usman Sani Shehu and Mohammed Usman, who both aspiring for the position of national youth leader.

Anyanwu, Arapaja, Shehu and Usman were cleared by the Convention Sub Screening Committee to contest the National Working Committee (NWC) seats at the October 30 PDP national convention.

Similarly, the appeal panel will entertain appeals from a national secretary aspirant, Okey Muo-Aroh, who was disqualified by the screening committee.

Ekweremadu, while speaking with newsmen before the panel went into an executive session, said the panel received five petitions.

He said: “On the whole, we received about five appeals. One is in respect of the non-clearance of the deputy national secretary, by the aspirant himself, Akintan Kareem.

“There is also a petition in respect of clearance of the deputy national youth leader from Edo State for not being a party member, one Timothy Osadalor.

“One of the petitions is in respect of Usman Sani Shehu as aspirant for national youth leader for forgery of certificates and age falsification. We also received an appeal in respect of another aspirant for youth leader, Mohammed Usman, for non-resignation of correct position as a youth leader in his ward.

“We also received the petition against the clarence of Arapaja as deputy chairman for South for non-resignation of his existing position.”

