Senate Committee on Appropriations failed to lay the 2019 budget in the chamber; despite the deadline set by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Saraki had given the target after which he announced that that the budget would be passed on April 16.

He had asked the Appropriations panel to ensure that the report was laid, yesterday, and also directed the sub- committees to turn in their reports to Appropriations; to enable it tidy its own report.

Presentation of the report was not listed on the Order Paper for yesterday’s plenary and no explanation was given.

Vice Chairman of the committee, Sunday Ogbuoji, had informed the chamber, on Tuesday, that only 24 sub-committees had submitted their reports.

Senate’s deadline to pass the new budget unti law may have suffered a setback with the non-submission of the reports, yesterday.