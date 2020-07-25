Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The panel investigating the financial activities of the Local Government Areas in Imo State yesterday made a startling revelation in its report to Governor Hope Uzodimma. It disclosed that N141 billion was spent on frivolous projects between 2011 and 2019 in the council areas of the State.

Chairman of the panel, Eze Duruiheoma, SAN who submitted the findings of the panel to the governor noted particularly that the administration of former Governor Rochas Okorocha reduced the local government system to a bedrock of corruption.

He noted that during the period under review, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Commissioners, Council Chairmen and contractors were involved in colossal squandering of the LGA allocations, adding that stealing of public fund was made a habit. Duruiheoma who pleaded with the governor to ensure that local government areas are made to serve as the pivot for development of the society, also informed that the panel was almost frustrated from carrying out its assignment.

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma has said that he will do his best to implement the recommendations of the panel’s report. Speaking at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Chambers, Government House, Owerri while receiving the report of the panel and another on the takeoff of the new University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences headed by Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie, Uzodimma said “I will do my best to implement your recommendations. I have not come to joke. I have come to restore hope and sanitise the rot. I will do my best to confront whatever is before me.” He added that “humility is not cowardice and that courtesy does not mean surrender.”

In another development, Governor Uzodimma also commended the Prof. Awuzie-led nine-member panel on the take-off of the new Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, which also submitted its report on Thursday.

The governor said the takeoff has become necessary as it will serve as one of the answers to the post-COVID-19 efforts at repositioning Imo State for economic recovery. Reacting to the indictment, Media Adviser to former Governor Okorocha, Sam Onwuemeodo said they would react at the appropriate time while the publicity secretary of the State Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Ogubundu Nwadike described the allegation as empty.

According to Nwadike “do you call building stadium in 27 council areas of the State for sporting activities a frivolous spending, paying of workers and pensioners salaries frivolous, didn’t you see the level of project executed during our time and now or do you call building secretariats for those who do not have office frivolous?

“We have always said this, instead of writing this type of things in newspapers why don’t you go to EFCC or any appropriate quarters , we don’t engage in frivolous things, our records speak for us.”