The Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Plateau government to investigate police brutality and other related killings in the state has begun its sitting.

It has so far received 44 petitions and commenced hearing on three of the petitions.

The seven-member panel chaired by Justice Philomina Lot is to help in finding justice to victims who have filed petitions before the panel.

At the sitting, three petitions were up for mention but all were stalled due to the absence of the first petitioner and respondents not being served with the petitions.

The petitions mentioned were that of John Danladi, Udochi Obidike and Bashir Isa.

Counsel to the panel, Mr Nanfa. D Dalleng, prayed for the adjournment of all the petitions to a later date, stating that the respondents (The police) were not served as such the proceedings cannot hold.

Dalleng prayed the panel to order for trial proceedings of the first petitioner (John Danladi) from a Federal High Court in Abuja before Justice Binta Nyako where he is standing trial.

Counsel to the Commissioner of Police Plateau Command, Mrs Muleng Alex, also prayed the court to serve the Inspector General of Police the said petitions instead of the Commissioner of Police.

Alex explained that some of the indicted SARS police officers were not in the state command and others dismissed which was not within the powers of the state command to get them appear before the panel.

The judge, in her ruling ordered that the Inspector General of Police be served with the petition in the case of the first petitioner immediately.

Lot, also ordered that the petitioner’s court proceedings be made available to panel on the next adjourned date, adding that Justice Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja to produce the first petitioner who is in Kuje Prison to appear before the panel and testify.

She also ordered that DSP Maji Mohammed who is indicted in the case be served through the Inspector General of Police to appear before the panel.

The judge also ordered that Commissioner of Police in Plateau be served with the second and third petitions and adjourned the matter to November 20 and 30 respectively for hearing.