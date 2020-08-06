Fred Itua, Abuja

Justice Ayo Salami-led committee investigating the embattled suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has turned down his request to access the video recording of its proceedings.

The committee, has however, promised to be fair in the handling of the proceedings, insisting that it was not conducting a trial, but an investigation to ascertain the authenticity of claims made against him.

A source told Daily Sun that the committee may soon conclude the exercise and submit its findings to President Muhammadu Buhari for further action.

The source said: “That he and the members are not conducting a trial or enquiry on Mr. Ibrahim Magu not the EFCC. This is not a panel, but a committee saddled only with investigation. The request of Mr. Magu for the video recording of the proceedings can’t be granted because the previous recordings of the proceedings at the beginning was unauthorised by the investigation committee and the committee doesn’t know the purpose such recordings will serve.

“The venue of the sitting of the committee is temporary and therefore it is impossible to install video recording equipment as requested by Magu. Even the superior courts of records do not have video recording facilities and lack of such facilities doesn’t infringe on fair hearing.

“The committee undertakes to guarantee fair hearing to Magu and all appearing before it in its fact finding exercise.”