Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly committee investigating non-payment of June salary to local government staff has uncovered names of death persons and retired staff in payrolls of the 13 councils.

Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, Speaker of the House stated this when he received interim report from the committee he set up to look into the issue, yesterday.

He approved additional three weeks for the committee to do a thorough job in order to bring total sanity to local government system.

“This report revealed 13 areas of concern and abnormalies such as indiscriminate promotions and implementations of promotions, duplication of names in the pay vouchers.

“Names of retired and deceased staff continue to exist in the payment voucher of local governments and in development areas.

“It was also found out that by the allocation of June 2019, only four local governments can comfortably pay their salary 100 per cent,”he said.

Balarabe-Abdullahi urged the committee to find a lasting solution to the problems of local government system in the state in the interest of peace and development.

Chairman of the committee, Mohammed Alkali, while presenting the reports, requested additional time to complete the assignment.

“We’re yet to meet the management of the state Primary Health Care Development Agency and the Pension Board on the matter due to time factor.