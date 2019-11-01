Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Another tanker laden with petrol, also own as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)), yesterday, experienced brake failure and fell into a ditch around Upper Iweka axis within Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra.

As news of the crash spread in the town, residents and traders abandoned their homes and shops and fled for safety fearing that the truck could ignite fire.

Two incidents of petroleum tanker accident which later caught fire and destroyed property and lives were recorded in Onitsha on October, 16, and October, 18 respectively.

Mr Emeka Obinwa, Executive Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Media confirmed the incident.

Obinwa said PMS was spilling out from the tanker, but that the highly inflammable substance had not caught fire.

“As we speak, there is no fire at the scene. Fire fighters are seriously working at the scene, pouring water to the tanker to prevent outbreak of fire,” he said.

Spokesperson for the Anambra Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, issued a statement advising residents to vacate the area to forestall tragedy.

Muhammed said police patrol teams have cordoned off the area, and that the tanker driver had been arrested. He said the tanker was coming from Benin and heading to Enugu with full load of PMS before the accident.

He said NUPENG officials were on ground once the accident occurred, and trans-loaded the product safely to another tanker.

“Commissioner of Police, Anambra, John Abang headed straight to the scene where the tanker crashed into the gutter due to brake failure for on the spot assessment,” Mohammed stated.