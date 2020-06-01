Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is panic in Bayelsa State as it records the second death due to the novel COVID-19.

A serving military officer had succumbed to the infection over the weekend after he had been moved from the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Isolation centre to the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH) isolation centre at Okolobiri.

According to investigations the second death, a male was one of the nine positive cases recorded by the state on Sunday May 31.

The deceased was about to be moved to NDUTH isolation centre from Yenagoa when he gave up the ghost.

His death has caused panic in FMC and other medical facilities especially as news spread that four medical doctors and a nurse have also tested positive.

The COVID-19 State Task Force had suggested for Governor Douye Diri to address Bayelsans on the death of the serving military officer to drive home the point of the threat posed by COVID-19.

A source close to the task force said with this second death, it has become crucial for Bayelsans to adhere to safety procedures to stop the spread of the infection in the state.

Meanwhile The Security Sub – Committee of the Task Force on COVID- 19 has sealed six churches on Sunday May 31, 2020 for failure to comply with safety measures of the pandemic.

The affected churches are Living Faith Church, Igbogene, Salvation Victory Centre, Igbogene, Shalom International Christian Centre, along Tombia-Amassoma road and Great Grace Distinguished Assembly, Okutukutu.

Others are Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Opolo and Hebrews International Church, Ayama road.

A statement signed by Freston Akpor, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information and Orientation and member Bayelsa State Task Force on COVID- 19 says the churches will remain sealed until further notice to serve as deterrence to other churches.