From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A truck laden with live bullets, yesterday, fell down in Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of Anambra State and emptied its content on the streets.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred along Awka Road in the early hours of Sunday sending panic and fear among residents.

It was learnt that the driver of the truck, a Mercedes Benz 911, which was fully loaded with cartons of live bullets lost control, skidded off the road and fell into a gutter with contents spilling in the process.

It was not clear where the truck came from, but it was said to be moving the live bullets out of Onitsha to a yet to be ascertained location.

An eyewitness who craved anonymity told newsmen that the vehicle fell around 5am on Sunday and that its driver and conductor sustained minor injuries.

He said they tried to evacuate and conceal the content of the truck, but could not do much before daybreak when some police operatives arrived the scene.

The police upon discovery of the live bullets, arrested the driver of the truck, while his conductor escaped. They were equally said to have called for reinforcement.

Security has since been beefed up around Awka Road area and ShopRite axis of the commercial city.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu, when contacted, said he was not aware of the incident, but promised to find out what transpired.