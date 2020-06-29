Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Objects suspected to be fetish items were yesterday found at the office of the Caretaker Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mr Abayomi Adesanya.

The fetish objects were allegedly placed in the office of the chairman by some staff of the local government.

The development, Daily Sun gathered caused tension and panic at the council secretariat.

It was gathered that some persons dropped the items at the chairman’s office at the weekend with the intention to cause confusion in the council.

Reacting to the incident, the caretaker chairman, Mr Abayomi Adesanya, expressed shock and worry, saying he didn’t know what could have caused it.

He however said that perpetrators of the devilish act have failed in their plot.

He added, “God will expose all the conspirators in no distant time”.

Abayomi urged staff of the council to be calm and enjoined those working in his office to go about their official duties without any fears.