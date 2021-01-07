From Tony John, Port Harcourt

There was panic in Oduoha community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State as a gas pipeline exploded in the early hours of yesterday, forcing many residents to flee into safety.

Daily Sun learnt that the pipeline runs through the community to a terminal in Bonny and that the explosion had impacted the environment heavily.

A community source disclosed that as at 12 noon the vibration from the leakage was still raging creating panic among inhabitants of the community. He said there were no casualties from the incident.

It was also learnt that two pipelines operated by Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) and Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) run on the same line where the accident occurred, thus making it difficult to ascertain who the operator of the affected line was.

Paramount Ruler of Oduoha, Ferdinand Ogbuehi, said the explosion caused panic in the community with many running into where they thought they were safe.

Community Development Committee Chairman of Oduoha, Napoleon Ewule, said the community had contacted the two companies whose facilities are on the line.

“We have two pipelines there; one for Agip and another for NLNG. We have called on NLNG to find out what is happening.”