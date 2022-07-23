Gunmen have again stormed the Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State and abducted a man identified simply as Dr Rasheed.

The man is said to have a private clinic where he treats patients from the communities in the area.

His kidnap was said to have caused panic among residents and farmers in the area because the ‘doctor’ was kidnapped about 72 hours after the Supervisor of late Adebayo Alao-Akala’s farm in the area, Christopher Bakare, was released by his abductors.

Some persons told journalists that the gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen invaded the clinic at around 9pm on Friday and whisked him away while others said he was waylaid on the highway and was taken away by his captors.

The abduction was said to have been reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters at Orile Igbon and police were said to have swung into action.

One of the sources, who is a farmer told our correspondent in an interview that residents were now living in fear as a result of the incidents.

He said, “Kidnapping is now becoming a daily occurrence in the area and government security agencies should curb it quickly.