From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Suspected herdsmen have killed three persons in their farms at Amaeze Ishiagu in Ivo local government area of Ebonyi state.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred Sunday evening while the victims were returning from their farms.

Sources from the area said the incident happened around the boundary between Amaeze Ishiagu and neighbouring Lokpanta in Abia state.

Douglas Okoro, a journalist from the area gave the names of the victims as Tony Orji, Ugwuoke and James Uka.

He alleged that “the victims were attacked and killed by suspected Fulani bandits operating around the boundary between Amaeze in Ishiagu, Ivo local government area and Lokpa in Abia state.

“The three youths, namely ; Tony Orji, Ngwuoke and James Uka were in their late 30s. Two of them from Amaeze and one from Ihietutu met their untimely death on Sunday evening while returning from where they went to negotiate for fish business usually gotten from an abandoned mining pit left by Yitta”.

He stated that the killings have created panic ,fear and uneasiness in the entire Ishiagu community.

Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO), Loveth Odah, was not reachable for comments as at the time of filling this report.