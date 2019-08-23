Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The attempts by some governorship aspirants to stall the conduct of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) local government ward congresses in Bayelsa State heightened on Friday evening as some suspected thugs threw dynamite close to the PDP state secretariat.

According to investigations the hoodlums realising that they could not access the PDP secretariat, threw the dynamite on the main road to cause panic.

Eyewitness account said the suspected thugs also fired some gunshots.

“I think the purpose was to cause panic and give the impression that there was violence because where they threw the explosive was a little far from the PDP secretariat. They could not beat the security around the secretariat because there were policemen everywhere.

“They were on a fast-moving vehicle. The area they discharged their weapons was lonely because most party people were clustered around the PDP secretariat.

“Some persons are simply planning to create an atmosphere of violence to discredit the congress. But the congress had already concluded and it was a massive success,” he said.

The PDP Ward Congress Committee headed by the Ebonyi State governor, Mr. David Umahi, had addressed all stakeholders upon arrival assuring them of the impartiality of the committee and the determination to ensure the congresses was successful.

Umahi while reacting to allegations of manipulations in response to demand by some protesters for the cancellation of the exercise explained that there was no need to demand the cancellation of the congress since it held peacefully within the laid down rules and regulation of the party.